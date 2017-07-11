Season two of Stranger Things, the critically acclaimed sci-fi horror series from Netflix, will arrive a few days earlier than originally anticipated.

Netflix in a teaser trailer that aired during the Super Bowl revealed that season two would arrive on Halloween. While good for optics (it is meant to be somewhat scary, after all, and the second season is set around Halloween), the date presented fans with quite the conundrum – do you stay home on Halloween to binge-watch the new season or go out, miss the show and try your best to avoid spoilers the next day?

Fortunately, Netflix has come to its senses.

Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017



The Stranger Things Twitter account announced on Tuesday that season two will now arrive on October 27.

Netflix’s official description for season two reads:

It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

A nostalgic nod to 1980s sci-fi / horror classics, the first season of the sleeper hit launched on July 15 and sent the Internet into a tailspin. The show primarily follows a group of kids as they investigate paranormal activity surrounding a local scientific research facility and search for a missing friend.