LG is pretty busy at the moment. The company recently announced the G6+, a more powerful version of its flagship smartphone, and earlier this week unveiled its Q6 series, a smaller, more budget-friendly take on the standard G6. Now, LG has all but confirmed when we'll see its next high-end offering: the LG V30.

The Korean firm sent out “Save the Date” invitations for August 31 in Berlin, Germany, one day before the IFA electronic trade show starts. While the message doesn’t specifically mention the V30, the massive ‘V’ symbol on the image suggests the handset will be on show.

The V30 will reportedly be moving away from the G6’s LCD screen in favor of an OLED display. The tall, 18:9 aspect ratio remains, as does the reduced bezels, though the phone itself appears to be slightly larger.

Rumors and leaks claim the secondary display that was a defining feature on the earlier V10 and V20 models won’t appear in the V30, though Evan Blass has suggested it may come with another screen tucked away inside the device. And unlike its predecessors, the V30 will follow the same route as virtually all modern smartphones by featuring a non-removable battery.

One of the biggest criticisms of the G6 was its use of a 2016 Snapdragon 821 processor - possibly due to Samsung hoarding 835 supplies for the S8/S8+ - which means we can expect to see the latest Qualcomm SoC in the V30.

The G6 is the best LG phone in years, but older hardware and a lack of polish holds it back from greatness. Assuming the company's learned its lessons, the V30 could pose a serious challenge to the other upcoming flagships.