We already know a few things about Threadripper, including that they will have up to 16-cores and 32-threads and include 64 PCI Express 3.0 lanes. Although the launch is still a few weeks off, AMD has now revealed specs and pricing on the first couple of models coming out in August. As expected, they are considerably cheaper than their Intel counterparts.

First up is the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X, which will have 12 cores / 24 threads and a 3.5GHz base speed that can boost to 4.0GHz. Priced at $799, it should cost $400 less than Intel’s comparable Core i9-7920X. Meanwhile, the top-tier Threadripper 1950X will be priced at $999, offering 16 cores / 32 threads clocked at 3.4GHz with boosted speeds up to 4.0GHz. Intel’s comparable model would be the 16 cores / 32 thread Core i9-7960X which is expected to cost $1,699.

Looking at the entire lineup, AMD is keeping pricing consistent relative to the number of cores — about $60 - $70 per core. Just as it did with the Ryzen 5 and 7 lineup, the company is looking to kick the legs out from Intel’s price structure on the upper end of the spectrum, too.

AMD says that it will begin shipping Ryzen Threadripper CPUs and motherboards in early August. The company also confirmed that preorders of Alienware’s Area-51 systems will begin on July 27, with deliveries planned for early August to coincide with general availability for its new chips.

Meanwhile, on the lower end of things, the first Ryzen 3 quad-core chips will be available starting July 27 in the form of the Ryzen 3 1200 (3.1 GHz base, 3.4 GHz boost) and the Ryzen 3 1300X (3.5 GHz / 3.7 GHz). They both pack four cores and four threads (no SMT support), and will fit into current AM4 motherboards.

AMD didn’t share pricing for the initial Ryzen 3 lineup. For reference, the cheapest Ryzen 5 part is priced at $165, so we expect these budget-focused CPUs will be a bit closer to $100.