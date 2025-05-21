What just happened? AMD has unveiled its Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series "Shimada Peak" processors, featuring up to 96 Zen 5 cores and 192 threads. Targeted at the workstation and high-end desktop markets, the new lineup can reportedly deliver up to 2.2 times the performance of competing Intel Xeon chips.

Designed for the xTR5 socket, the Shimada Peak platform includes two distinct families: the Threadripper Pro 9000 WX and the non-Pro Threadripper 9000 Series. The Pro lineup features six SKUs, headlined by the 9995WX, which offers 96 cores and 192 threads. It comes with a 2.5GHz base clock, a 5.4GHz boost clock, and 384MB of L3 cache.

The other SKUs in the Pro lineup include the 9985WX with 64 cores and 128 threads, the 9975WX with 32 cores and 64 threads, the 9965WX with 24 cores and 48 threads, the 9955WX with 16 cores and 32 threads, and the 9945WX with 12 cores and 24 threads. Interestingly, the entry-level 9945WX features the highest base clock at 4.7GHz.

All Pro models offer a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.4GHz, support up to 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes, and carry a 350W TDP. They also support 8-channel DDR5-6400 ECC memory.

The Threadripper 9000 (non-Pro) family includes three SKUs: the 9980X with 64 cores and 128 threads, the 9970X with 32 cores and 64 threads, and the 9960X with 24 cores and 48 threads. The flagship 9980X features a 3.2GHz base clock, a 5.4GHz boost clock, and 256MB of L3 cache. All models support quad-channel DDR5-6400 memory and carry a 350W TDP.

According to AMD, the new processors deliver up to 22 percent better performance in threaded workloads compared to the previous generation. This gain is likely due to the transition from Zen 4 to Zen 5 architecture, as well as the shift from a 5nm to a 4nm process node for the compute dies. The chips also support AVX-512 instructions, which can significantly boost performance in compatible applications.

The Threadripper family is built for professional workloads such as AI development, 3D modeling, and ultra-high-resolution video editing. The processors will be available starting July 2025 for DIY builders, as well as in prebuilt workstations from leading OEMs including Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Supermicro.

AMD has yet to announce pricing, but based on the MSRPs of the Threadripper 7000 Series, these chips are unlikely to be affordable for most enthusiasts or DIY hobbyists. The previous generation started at $1,400 for the entry-level SKU and topped out at a staggering $10,000 for the flagship model.