If you’ve ever wanted to try Mass Effect: Andromeda without paying full price for the game, now’s your chance. The 10-hour free trial that had been available to Origin Access subscribers is now open to everyone.

When the game was released back in March, Andromeda’s reviews ranged from above average to poor. Many critics cited its uninspiring gaming elements as a problem, but it was the numerous technical difficulties that really held it back. Since then, BioWare has released a series of patches to fix the shoddy animations and various glitches, but has it made Andromeda worth buying? Now you can find out without a cash commitment.

The trial lets users experience a fair chunk of the game. The solo campaign is playable as far as the vault on Eos – you won’t be allowed in – or until the ten hours run out. You can also try the various multiplayer modes. Anyone who took part in the previous trial can join the current offer and use up any free time they have remaining.

Fight for a new home in a dangerous galaxy. The Mass Effect: Andromeda Trial is now available on all platforms! pic.twitter.com/t4r2kvyenc — Mass Effect (@masseffect) July 13, 2017

Should you decide Andromeda isn’t as bad as critics make out and you choose to purchase the full game, your progress will be carried over.

Opening up the trial to everyone is a good idea. Having resisted buying Andromeda myself, I’m now downloading this try-before-you-buy offer. But be warned: it takes up around 47 GB after installation.

Back in June, it was revealed that a troubled production meant most of Andromeda was developed in just 18 months.