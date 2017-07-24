Don't let their size deceive you, TrebLab's X11 earphones deliver a satisfying listening experience with zero wires attached. Small, but mighty, these wireless earphones are the perfect addition to your daily commute, and they're on sale for over 80 percent off.

Packed with advanced features like passive noise cancellation and a built-in microphone, the X11 Wireless Earphones are a solid pick for listening while you're on the move. Whether you're doing chores around the house or commuting to work, the inexpensive X11s are also designed with secure ear fins and a sweatproof housing, making them an ideal workout companion as well. Plus, with a built-in mic, you can take calls hands-free, giving you even more flexibility when you're out and about during the day.

The TrebLab X11 are simple inexpensive wireless earphones, but so far they've garnered positive user reviews on Amazon with 4 out of 5 stars. Normally retailing for $199.99, you can grab the X11 Wireless Earphones on sale for $33.