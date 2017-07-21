Over the last few months, rumors have pointed to the Galaxy Note 8 being unveiled at either IFA in Berlin (where the first Note was revealed in 2011) or a dedicated New York event. The latter has seemed the more likely scenario for a while, and now it’s been all but confirmed by Samsung: The next entry in the Note line will be revealed at an Unpacked event in New York on August 23.

The Korean company has just sent out invites for the occasion. As is tradition with these things (and much like LG’s recent V30 promo) there’s no actual mention of the handset in the invite. But given that it contains the word “Galaxy” in the corner, a silhouette of the infinity display, and an S-pen, it’s safe to assume the device will be unveiled at the event, which kicks off at 11 AM EDT (8 AM Pacific).

"Samsung Electronics will reveal the latest member of the Galaxy family with the ultimate multitasking device for those who want to do bigger things with their phone."

The future of the Note series was thrown into doubt after the Note 7 nightmare. Battery problems caused the handsets to catch fire and resulted in two recalls, leading many to question whether consumers would ever again trust the Note brand.

But in January, Samsung’s mobile unit chief DJ Koh confirmed a successor would arrive this year. The Note 7 may have cost the company around $5 billion in lost sales, but the success of the Galaxy S8/S8+ and a forecast for its most profitable quarter ever helped Samsung banish the memory.

There have been plenty of rumors about the Note 8’s design and specs. CAD images from case designers suggest a horizontal rear camera setup, with the fingerprint reader just off to the side – it seems problems with the screen-embedded sensor couldn't be ironed out in time. We’re also expecting the same Snapdragon 835 found in the S8 handsets, a 6.3-inch infinity display, and 6GB of RAM.

A smaller, 3,300 mAh battery – the same as the Note 7 Fan Edition – will likely be present; Samsung will no doubt want to avoid any overheating issues this time round. And smart assistant Bixby, which finally received voice command support in the US yesterday, will be a feature of the Note 8.