Weekend Open Forum: What is your current screensaver?
Maybe you don't have one at allBy Cal Jeffrey
Some people change their screensaver more often than they change their socks. Others just set it and forget it. I fall into the later category. I will go for years without changing my screensaver.
For example, my current laptop screensaver is a homemade version of Dexter Morgan’s from the Showtime series Dexter. I just looked on the internet for the blood spatter images that they used on the show, put them in a folder, selected it, and set the screensaver to Ken Burns. It’s exactly like it was on Dexter's lab computer. It has been that way since 2012 when I was binge watching the series on Netflix.
My desktop is another story. I mean, I tend to set it and forget about it on the desktop, too. However, I share that computer with the rest of the family. The screensaver gets changed often, mostly by the kids, but I will change it once in a while. I usually set it to dadisms like, bouncing text that says, “Clean your room,” or “You better have done your homework.” Although I have been known to prank them with a BSOD screensaver. Right now I think its set to a slideshow of pictures of our cat (that would be the daughter's doing).
What is your screensaver right now? How long has it been that way? Perhaps you don't even use a screensaver. If so, why not?