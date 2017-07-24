Setting up or replacing an existing home network can be a daunting task. There have been numerous plug-and-play style wireless routers introduced that have simple setup and management software packaged with them, and the Asus Lyra Home WiFi System is no different.

Lyra is a mesh networking system comprised of three AC2200 wireless access points, offering simple in-home setup and management via the Asus Lyra App. Setup entails plugging in an access point and then logging into the hub with the Lyra app, and from there you are free to configure your network as desired, but no changes are required.

The Lyra system uses a standard 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz dual band setup for delivering content to connected devices both with 2x2 antennas. A second 5Ghz 2x2 antenna is used as a data link between each of the three included hubs. Additional hubs can be purchased separately and added on, although it is unlikely that many home users will need more since Asus rates the included three hubs to cover 6,000 square feet.

Looking at each hub, it is clear that there's not a lot of opportunity for wired networking. Each hub has a single WAN and LAN port both of which support gigabit connections. If you plan to have a few devices connected with wires, you should probably consider purchasing a switch as well.

The standout feature of Lyra is the inclusion of an intrusion prevention system that is designed to protect internet of things devices and other connected gadgets that likely do not have very good built-in security.

The AiProtection feature is provided as a service by Trend Micro that includes free automatic lifetime updates. If an infection is detected, AiProtection will automatically impose a ban on the infected device, so that the malicious software cannot access your network.

Lyra is available at Amazon, Newegg, and other major retailers now carrying an MSRP of $399.99.