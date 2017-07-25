Earlier this month, Qualcomm confirmed it would be seeking a US ban on some iPhones that allegedly violated its patents. In its complaint filed with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the chip maker seems to have unwittingly confirmed its next generation SoC: the Snapdragon 845.

The documents list a number of Qualcomm’s patented chipsets, among them are some new Snapdragon “platforms” that use three-letter “SDM” prefix. The 440, 652, and 653 are all present, but it’s the inclusion of the 845 that’s most interesting.

It’s rumored that the first of these next-gen chips will feature four Cortex A75 cores, four low-power Cortex A53 cores, and Adreno 630 graphics. There’s also support for UFS 2.1 storage and LPDDR4X memory. It’s said to be based on 7-nanometer technology, which should increase performance over the 835 by 25 to 35 percent.

It’s suspected that the Snapdragon 845 won’t be ready for mass production next year, but it will still appear in some flagship devices. The first of these could be the Galaxy S9. Much in the way Samsung hoarded the Snapdragon 835s for the Galaxy S8, it could do the same with the 845s, holding them back for the next “S” series flagship.

Reports from earlier this year claim the Snapdragon 845 could also appear in LG’s G7 handset. Given that the main complaint against the G6 was it is underpowered, adding the very latest hardware to the successor would make sense.

Additionally, it’s expected that the 845 will make its way into the Windows 10 on ARM devices that were announced last December. Microsoft and Qualcomm revealed the first OEMs that will use the Snapdragon 835 in Windows/ARM products at Computex. Expect the new SoC to eventually be introduced, adding more power and increasing the efficiency of the laptops and 2-in-1s – providing Intel doesn’t try to intervene.