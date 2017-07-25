Motorola at a press event in New York City today announced a brand new flagship in the Moto Z2 Force. Unlike earlier models, it won't be a Verizon exclusive.

The phone features a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with ShatterShield technology and like virtually every flagship this year, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor alongside Adreno 540 graphics. Also on tap is 4GB of system memory and 64GB of local flash storage that’s expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

Other notable changes for the Z Force line include a new dual-camera setup on the rear. Both 12-megapixel sensors are of the Sony IMX 386 variety – one is for color and the other is for monochrome, much like we saw on the Huawei P10. Both feature f/2.0 aperture lenses and utilize phase detection auto focus. The front-facing 5-megapixel camera, meanwhile features an f/2.2 aperture, wide-angle (85 degrees) lens.

Motorola’s latest is quite thin at just 6.1mm and tips the scales at 143 grams. Unfortunately, that means the phone’s battery had to be slimmed down to accommodate – from a spacious 3500mAh down to just 2730mAh. The potential saving grace, however, is that Motorola’s TurboPower charging system works great and can provide hours of battery life within minutes.

The Moto Z2 Force is available to pre-order starting today and will launch on August 10. You’ll pay around $800 if purchased outright although shopping around may pay off (T-Mobile has launched a buy one, get one free offer, for example).