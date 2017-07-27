Rumors that Google might “do an Apple” by removing the headphone jack in the upcoming Pixel 2 handsets have been around for a while. Now, a new set of unofficial CAD renders have been released that support this theory.

The renders, which are said to be based on factory designs, come from a collaboration between tech site MySmartPrice.com and Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his Twitter handle @OnLeaks.

Hemmerstoffer has proved accurate with many of his leaks in the past, and as more devices – like the Moto Z and HTC U Ultra - abandon the 3.5mm jack in favor of USB Type-C, there’s a good chance that Google is about to also show some “courage,” as Apple put it.

Assuming this is true, expect people to remind Google of its ads for the original Pixel, which derided Apple’s decision by including the line “3.5mm headphone jack satisfyingly not new.” If it does go down this route, don't be surprised to see the Pixel 2 include a 3.5mm adaptor and USB type-C headphones as a way of placating unhappy consumers.

As is the case with virtually all smartphones these days, the Pixel 2 comes with smaller bezels than its predecessor. The rumored single camera is present in the renders, as is the central fingerprint sensor. It was expected to feature the Snapdragon 835 platform, but new rumors say it could be the first device to sport the Snapdragon 836.

Still no official word on when the Pixel 2 might arrive, though October – the same date the original handsets launched – seems like a solid bet.