AMD has announced that its top of the line stock air cooling solution will be available from retailers. The air cooler features a 92mm Cooler Master fan with RGB LED ring over a large aluminum heatsink comprised of 50 fins and four copper heat pipes, good for up to a 140W TDP. Thermal paste will come pre-applied on the copper base plate.

The Wraith Max is compatible with AM4, AM3, and FM2 motherboards and requires a USB header in addition to an RGB LED header for use. Lighting is controllable using a variety of third party software or through AMD Wraith Max RGB lighting control software.

Operating under load, the Wraith Max is meant to keep any of the Ryzen 7 CPUs under 60°C while maintaining a noise level of less than 38dBA. While the performance of the Wraith Max is far superior to that of Intel stock cooling solutions, it is still a stock cooler. Cheaper solutions such as Cooler Master's Hyper 212 EVO can provide similar or better performance for less of your hard earned money.

As a result of popular demand, AMD has conceded and starting offering the Wraith Max, but don't expect to find any at bargain pricing. The Wraith Max has a suggested retail price of $59. Availability is not yet confirmed, but expect to see the coolers hit store shelves very soon.