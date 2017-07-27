AMD puts Wraith Max cooler up for sale
AMD stock cooling goes aftermarketBy Greg Synek
AMD has announced that its top of the line stock air cooling solution will be available from retailers. The air cooler features a 92mm Cooler Master fan with RGB LED ring over a large aluminum heatsink comprised of 50 fins and four copper heat pipes, good for up to a 140W TDP. Thermal paste will come pre-applied on the copper base plate.
The Wraith Max is compatible with AM4, AM3, and FM2 motherboards and requires a USB header in addition to an RGB LED header for use. Lighting is controllable using a variety of third party software or through AMD Wraith Max RGB lighting control software.
Operating under load, the Wraith Max is meant to keep any of the Ryzen 7 CPUs under 60°C while maintaining a noise level of less than 38dBA. While the performance of the Wraith Max is far superior to that of Intel stock cooling solutions, it is still a stock cooler. Cheaper solutions such as Cooler Master's Hyper 212 EVO can provide similar or better performance for less of your hard earned money.
As a result of popular demand, AMD has conceded and starting offering the Wraith Max, but don't expect to find any at bargain pricing. The Wraith Max has a suggested retail price of $59. Availability is not yet confirmed, but expect to see the coolers hit store shelves very soon.