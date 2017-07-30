AMD RX Vega 64 & 56 pricing leaked – $499 & $399 respectively, liquid cooled model to cost $599 Pricing & clock speeds for AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX Vega high-end gaming cards have just been leaked. We’re fast approaching on AMD’s Radeon RX Vega launch which is set to officially take place later today but the barrage of info is already in full force. As we’ve detailed previously, RX Vega comes in a variety of configurations. RX Vega will be available in two main versions, Vega 64 and Vega 56. WCCFTech

It took DEF CON hackers minutes to pwn these US voting machines After the debacle of the 2000 presidential election count, the US invested heavily in electronic voting systems – but not, it seems, the security to protect them. This year at the DEF CON hacking conference in Las Vegas, 30 computer-powered ballot boxes used in American elections were set up in a simulated national White House race – and hackers got to work physically breaking the gear open to find out what was hidden inside. The Register

100x faster, 10x cheaper: 3D metal printing is about to go mainstream Desktop Metal – remember the name. This Massachussetts company is preparing to turn manufacturing on its head, with a 3D metal printing system that's so much faster, safer and cheaper than existing systems that it's going to compete with traditional mass manufacturing processes. We've been hearing for years now about 3D printing and how it's going to revolutionize manufacturing. As yet, though, it's still on the periphery. New Atlas

Home automation: Evolution of a term Home automation: for me the term recalls rich dudes in the ’80s who could turn off their garage lights with remote-control pads. The stereotype for that era was the more buttons your system had—even non-enabled ones—the more awesome it was, and by extension any luxury remote control had to be three times the size of any TV remote. And it was a luxury–the hardware was expensive and most people couldn’t justify it. Hackaday

Petition to open source Flash spec Adobe is going to stop distributing and updating Flash player. That's ok. However Flash is an important piece of Internet history and killing Flash means future generations can't access the past. Games, experiments and websites would be forgotten. Open sourcing Flash spec would be a good solution to keep Flash projects alive safely for archive reasons. Github

The end of Arduino 101: Intel leaves maker market This looks like the end of the road for Intel’s brief foray into the “maker market”. Reader [Chris] sent us in a tip that eventually leads to the discontinuation notice (PCN115582-00, PDF) for the Arduino 101 board. According to Intel forum post, Intel is looking for an alternative manufacturer. We’re not holding our breath. Hackaday

The top 5 best motherboards of all time After the positive responses I received for The Top 5 Worst Motherboards of All Time article, I decided to create a list for the the best motherboards. Unlike the worst boards which were picked for obvious reasons, it was important to qualify exactly how I chose the best motherboards on this list. HardOCP

Taking pictures of PCBs I've been taking many pictures of circuits as part of the (now defunct) Omzlo One Kickstarter and the new follow-up "Skware"CAN-bus IoT project we are building. I've started to develop a strange pleasure for taking pictures of PCBs and I thought I'd share my experience. Omzlo

Seymour Cray: The man who brought style to supercomputers A supercomputer is simply a computer that can perform many more calculations per second than the typical computer of its era. The definition is in constant flux: Yesterday’s supercomputer packed the punch of today’s smartphone. From 1969 to 1975, Control Data Corp.’s CDC 7600 was considered the world’s fastest computer, running at 36 megahertz. An iPhone 7, by contrast, runs at 2.33 gigahertz—nearly 100 times as fast as the 7600. IEEE Spectrum

For 20 years, this man has survived entirely by hacking online games Manfred's character is standing still in the virtual world of the 2014 sci-fi online multiplayer game WildStar Online. Manfred, the real life person behind the character, is typing commands into a debugger. In a few seconds of what seems to be an extremely easy hack, Manfred's virtual currency skyrockets up to more than 18,000,000,000,000,000,000, or 18 quintillion. Motherboard.Vice

Where’s all my CPU and memory gone? The answer: Slack I’ve recently joined a few more Slack groups, outside my core business Ably’s team account, to chat with old colleagues, the tech community and even our recent investors and their portfolio companies. I noticed that my machine has been sluggish and its battery life has become poor. Whilst investigating this, it turns out that Slack desktop fails badly when used with multiple accounts. Medium

Windows Subsystem for Linux out of Beta! We're excited to announce that in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (FCU) due to ship in fall 2017, Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) will no longer be a beta feature and will become a fully supported Windows feature. Early adopters on the Windows Insider program will notice that WSL is no longer marked as a beta feature as of Insider build 16251. Microsoft

First human embryos edited in U.S. The first known attempt at creating genetically modified human embryos in the United States has been carried out by a team of researchers in Portland, Oregon, MIT Technology Review has learned. MIT

Booting the Nintendo DS – a technical summary The Nintendo DS boot process involves three parts – two BIOS ROMs for the ARM CPUs and a firmware image. While it is feasible to high-level emulate all three components and directly load a game ROM on start-up, such a task will seem daunting in the beginning of a DS emulator’s life, as it was for mine. Thus, in order to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the DS, I decided that my first goal would be to low-level emulate booting from the BIOS. CorgiDS

Samsung Galaxy S8 showdown: Exynos 8895 vs. Snapdragon 835, Performance & battery life tested The Samsung Galaxy S8’s headline features are its edge-to-edge Infinity Display and striking new design. Of course it still comes packed with the latest hardware and technology like previous Galaxy phones, including iris recognition, wireless charging, and a flagship SoC. Actually, there are two different SoCs for the S8 and S8+. AnandTech

Live esports is coming to BBC Three Big announcement. We’re going to bring you four hours of live esports coverage every weekend for the next six weeks. In the first deal of its kind for the BBC (we like to be first), we’ve signed up the Gfinity Elite League Series One. Want to know how you can watch it? Well simply tune in on Fridays from 8.45pm, Saturdays from 9pm and Sundays from 5pm on BBC Three's website or BBC iPlayer. BBC

The reign of 3D is over in US cinemas Have you ever gone to the cinema only to find the movie you want to see is only available in 3D? And, not wanting to wait around for the next non-3D showing, you succumb, pay the extra money it costs for a 3D ticket, and don the plastic frames? That inconvenience could soon be over. Quartz