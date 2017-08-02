It feels as if people have been proclaiming the death of smartwatches for quite a while now, but companies continue to release the devices. Following the reveal of its Gear S3 at IFA last year, it seems Samsung has another wearable in the works, one that combines the best elements of its flagship smartwatch with the Gear Fit 2.

The details come from a survey Samsung sent out to members of its SmartLab Plus research community. One of Sammobile's members received the email, in which the Korean company asks for opinions on some taglines being considered for when promoting the product.

According to the survey, the device features the “best bits” of the Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2, though it’s said to take the form of a smartwatch rather than a fitness tracker. And unlike the S3, which appears quite massive on smaller wrists, this new wearable “offers maximum comfort” through a smaller body and thinner watch straps.

Samsung appears to have its eye firmly on fitness fans with the upcoming device. “The product offers great peace of mind withstanding water to the point where it is swim proof, allowing all forms of fitness tracking,” states the e-mail. “The smart watch offers all-round fitness for everyone from beginners to experts; activity tracking, weight / calorie management, active sports and coaching.”

Few other details were provided, though it is said to feature a “revised user interface” with improved widgets that offer glanceable information.

Exactly when Samsung will reveal the device, and whether it falls into the Gear S or Gear Fit brand (or an all-new line), is unclear. The company is launching the Galaxy Note 8 at a New York event on August 23, but that will likely be reserved solely for its flagship handset. Assuming the new wearable arrives this year, we could get our first glimpse of it at Berlin’s IFA event later this month.