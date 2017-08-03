So hopefully this will be the last you'll hear about Threadripper before we get to the benchmarks next week (Thrusday, August 10th). For now you'll have to do with Steve's unboxing of AMD's special delivery. It's an entertaining thing to watch, so we'll leave you to it.

For a brief preview of Threadripper's performance, check out our notes from the information AMD released last weekend at SIGGRAPH, along with the full Ryzen roadmap which includes mobile APUs in Q4.