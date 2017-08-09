Nintendo in 2015 brought back its Nintendo World Championships gaming tournament following a 25-year layoff. The event’s finale was held at E3 that year and by all accounts, it was a success. When 2016 came and went with no mention of another tournament, however, most assumed the revival was a one-off celebration for the 25th anniversary of the original event.

Fortunately for gaming fans, we won’t have to wait another 25 years for the next iteration.

Nintendo on Tuesday revealed that the third Nintendo World Championships will take place on October 7 in New York City. The action, of course, gets started much earlier as qualifiers with Mario Kart 7 will begin on August 19 at select Best Buy locations in New York and the San Francisco bay area.

Qualifiers continue the next weekend (August 26 and 27) in Chicago and Los Angeles followed by events in Minneapolis and Dallas on September 2 and 3 and in Seattle and Miami on September 9 and 10.

Even if you aren’t competing, there’s incentive to show up at your local qualifying event as Nintendo will be hosting giveaways and demos of some highly-anticipated games including Super Mario Odyssey and Metroid: Samus Returns.

More information regarding the qualifying rounds can be found over on Nintendo’s website.