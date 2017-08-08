After numerous leaks and benchmarks being posted early, Intel has officially set a date to announce the release of its 8th generation Coffee Lake processors. Set for 8 a.m. PDT on August 21, a live stream will be available on Intel's Facebook page where full details of all of the upcoming CPUs will be shared.

While there are not likely to be many surprises in store given that much is already known about Coffee Lake, Senior Vice President of the Client Computing Group, Gregory Bryant, will be making an appearance to provide insight on Intel's future plans. A strong focus on virtual and augmented reality is to be expected.

Even though Kaby Lake has been out for less than a year, strong pressure from AMD's Ryzen CPUs has likely helped bring Coffee Lake to market faster.

Intel also promises that you will not miss the solar eclipse set to occur following the presentation.