Although some rumored details of Intel's Coffee Lake series CPUs hit the web just recently, it appears that more information has surfaced. A benchmark posted to SiSoftware Official Live Ranker shows what is likely one of the i5 processors detailed previously. The unknown processor matches the standard clock speed of 3.1Ghz with a boost clock of 4.2Ghz. The lack of mention of hyper-threading in the previous leak left some raised eyebrows, so this benchmark may indicate that Hyper Threading is a possibility on i5 processors for this new series.

Looking at the power draw, the 81.2W consumption does not match up perfectly with the previous 65W spec found for a Coffee Lake CPU with these clock speeds, but base clock adjustments or just lack of efficiency on a sample chip are both possibilities.

Upon further examination of the posted benchmark, further evidence exists to show that this is indeed a Coffee Lake CPU. The video adapter is listed as Intel Coffee Lake UHD Graphics, and it is somewhat unlikely someone would take the effort required to falsify this attribute.

Looking at the General Processor data, it can also be inferred that this is may be an all-in-one PC or other form factor due to the fact that mobile is mentioned. The Seagate hard drive found in the test system is also a 2.5" drive used by HP and Lenovo in some of their laptops. Unfortunately the synthetic test results here give no way to determine real world performance. At this time, it is possible that Intel's Coffee Lake CPUs could launch as soon as next month, so stay tuned for more information.