T-Mobile is getting into the branded smartphone business. The nation’s third largest wireless provider on Wednesday announced the first T-Mobile Revvl, a budget-minded Android smartphone that goes on sale August 10.

The T-Mobile Revvl from hardware partner Alcatel (the device is listed as the Alcatel 5049W in T-Mobile’s Revvl user manual) features a 5.5-inch HD (1,280 x 720 resolution) display driven by a quad-core MediaTek MT6738 processor and 2GB of RAM.

The phone also includes 32GB of local storage (expandable via microSD card slot), a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel wide-angle front-facing shooter, a full complement of wireless connectivity, a fingerprint sensor and a 3,000mAh battery that’s good for up to 12 hours of talk time and 16 days on standby. It’ll ship running Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Revvl will set you back $5 per month through T-Mobile’s Jump On Demand upgrade program or $125 outright. That’s not a bad price given the specs although if the styling isn’t to your liking, perhaps Motorola’s new Moto E4 lineup may fit the bill? The base model with comparable specs starts at $129.99 and scales up to $179.99 for the Plus model that brings a few more bells and whistles.

With the flagship market only getting more expensive, it’s good to know that there are respectable options at the opposite end of the scale for not a whole lot of scratch.