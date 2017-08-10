Even though Apple Park, also known as the Spaceship, is not scheduled to be completed until the end of 2017, most of the construction is done. In fact, the company has already started moving employees into the new facility and expects to have over 12,000 employees settled in before the end of the year.

While some may be enjoying the new digs, at least a few are upset with the layout of the workspace.

For the new campus, Apple decided to go with an open work environment. Employees will sit together at large tables rather than in cubicles or offices. Bloomberg reported that Apple’s intent in the design was to foster collaboration between teams. However, there are those that feel that not having their own space will be too distracting. Even some of the executives seem unhappy about the arrangement.

John Gruber, the host of Daring Fireball’s “The Talk Show,” claims that Apple’s Vice President of Hardware Technologies, Johny Srouji, went on a profanity-strewn rant when he saw the plans for the work area.

“When [Srouji] was shown the floor plans, he was more or less just 'F--- that, f--- you, f--- this, this is bulls---.' And they built his team their own building, off to the side on the campus … My understanding is that that building was built because Srouji was like, 'F--— this, my team isn't working like this.’”

Gruber does admit that he heard this from a third party and has no way to confirm it but says it rings true to him. People that do this kind of work like to have an office or cubicle so that they are free from distractions. “They don’t want to be looking up from their screen every time someone walks by their desk,” he said.

Srouji and his team aren't the only ones excluded from the open concept. Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services, Eddy Cue, and his crew will be taking over offices off-campus at Infinite Loop. Additionally, many executives including Tim Cook will have private offices on the fourth floor of the new HQ.