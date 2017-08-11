If it's engrossing enough, you can find yourself lost in gameplay for hours and wonder where all the time went.

A few of the games I have spent a considerable amount of time playing include anything in the Grand Theft Auto franchise (particularly GTA 5) Borderlands 2, Fallout 4, Diablo 3 and Skyrim.

Even though Skyrim is almost six years old, I always find myself coming back to it. Most of my time playing the game has been on the PS3 version although I have logged a fair amount on PS4 since the remaster came out.


My ranger Mooshie has the record for playtime. Second place only logged in at 265 hours and change.

All totaled between both versions and spread across seven different characters, I have played Skyrim for 938 hours (and have the save files to prove it). What I don't have are the save files of all the characters that I played for a while but deleted (if included, they would put me over the 1,000-hour mark).

What is the one single-player game that you have spent the most time on? Multiplayer games don't count because we all know someone who has played WoW for a gazillion hours.

Top Image by Karasin Group

Related Reads

8 comments 60 interactions