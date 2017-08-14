Activision in April announced the next installment in the long-running Call of Duty franchise. A reveal trailer followed shortly after along with word that anyone who pre-ordered the game would get access to a private beta ahead of a November 3 launch.

For those that went ahead and plunked down the cash to reserve the game, it’s nearly time to redeem your perk.

Developer Sledgehammer Games on Monday revealed that the private multiplayer beta will commence late next week – August 25, to be exact – on PlayStation 4.

The beta will offer at least three multiplayer maps including Ardennes, Pointe Du Hoc and Gibraltar as well as familiar gameplay modes like team deathmatch, domination and hardpoint. Also on display will be WWII’s new War gameplay mode.

Developed in partnership with Raven Software, War is described as a new way to play CoD multiplayer “in an immersive Allied vs. Axis fight across the war-torn village of St. Lo, France.”

Gamers will also get to experience Divisions, the new class creation platform that’s replacing the Pick 10 Create-a-Class system. In the beta, players can experiment with the Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored and Mountain Division. Naturally, you’re encouraged to try them all.

Interestingly enough, Sledgehammer Games also provided a list of what not to expect in the beta:

Headquarters – We’re testing the match-making of this all-new social experience, but access to this space will not be active during the Multiplayer Beta.

Supply Drops, and Loot – These customization features that add depth and personality to your soldier will not be included in the Multiplayer Beta.

Esports – Ranked Play, Game Battles, and our suite of competitive features will be accessible when we release in November.

Additional content not in the Private Multiplayer Beta includes: full progression, remaining maps and modes, additional War Mode maps, and the full armory of weapons, scorestreaks, Basic Training, and equipment.

Sledgehammer Games said user feedback will help them finalize features, optimize gameplay balance and refine the remaining development roadmap ahead of launch.