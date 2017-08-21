Creating a video game takes a lot of work beyond the technical side of development. Writing a story that makes sense and gives personality and depth to a game is difficult to do well.

Most people have probably heard of Call of Duty whether they are gamers or not. Devolver Digital Films has announced a documentary, officially named 'CODumentary', following the Call of Duty franchise from its initial phases all the way through present day detailing how and why the game has gained such popularity.

The film will be a 93 minute feature created by Jonathan Beales. Set for release on September 19th, the documentary will be available on digital platforms as well as on Blu-ray and DVD.

The documentary was filmed at several locations across the United States, United Kingdom, and other European countries. Some of the most recognized locations include the beaches where the D-Day invasion took place during World War II.

While this film is likely to be interesting for fans of the game, it might require too much knowledge about it to make it fun to watch for those who are barely familiar with the gaming franchise. Regardless of whether you are a fan or not, expect a well produced film that has been under development for the past five years. It will be available with subtitles in 13 different languages, so that gamers around the world can enjoy the documentary.