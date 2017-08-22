Stranger Things, the original sci-fi horror series from Netflix, will live on after its highly anticipated second season premiere later this year.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Matt and Ross Duffer – the identical twin brothers that created the show – confirmed the series would be back for a third installment. They note that Stranger Things will likely be a four-season affair – that is, if they can keep adjusting the story.

“I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year,” Matt says. Indeed, that would be pretty crummy luck on their part.

It’d be easy to yearn for a longer run but as we all know, that’s rarely a good idea. I’m sure we can all think of a handful of series that persisted far longer than necessary (Dexter and Prison Break immediately come to mind) and a few that got it just right (here’s looking at you, Breaking Bad).

Creators have to be especially mindful of dragging a show out when dealing with child actors. At this point, four seasons sounds about right.

The first season of Stranger Things was released on July 15, 2016, and quickly amassed a substantial following. Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the show expertly exhibits everything there is to love about ‘80s-era filmmaking.

Season two of Stranger Things is set to arrive on October 27. No word yet on when the third season will arrive although if I had to guess, a Halloween 2018 window seems fitting.