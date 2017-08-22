The demand for local storage isn’t what it used to be thanks to the proliferation of cloud-based storage as well as streaming music and video platforms. That said, the need for massive quantities of storage does persist.

Not everyone is a fan of streaming and some need lots of space for work purposes. Still others simply prefer to keep their personal content off the Internet.

If you fall into any of these categories or otherwise have a need for gobs of local drive space, Western Digital’s latest product may be worth a look.

The Western Digital My Book Duo is an external storage system packing RAID-optimized WD Red hard drives (formatted NTFS out of the box) boasting speeds of up to 360 MB/s (sequential reads). Offered in capacities of 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, 12TB, 16TB and 20TB, the setup affords USB Type-C and Type-A connectivity as well as password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption with WD Security software built-in to ensure data remains secure.

The unit measures 7.09 x 6.3 x 3.94 inches and weighs between 5.05 to 5.25 pounds depending on drive capacity.

The My Book Duo is available as of writing from Western Digital’s website and select retailers. Pricing starts at $259.99 for the 4TB unit and tops out at $799.99 for the massive 20TB model. All are backed by a three-year warranty.