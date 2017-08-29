Canon on Tuesday announced the EOS M100, a compact mirrorless digital camera that’s a direct descendant of Canon’s two-year-old EOS M10.

The EOS M100 features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 7 image processor – the same internals as the EOS M5. The body further utilizes a Dual Pixel CMOS auto-focus system as well as modern conveniences like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC wireless connectivity. Its 3.0-inch, tilting LCD touchscreen can flip 180-degrees to allow for selfies – err, “self-portraits” – and is said to feature a revamped and simplified user interface.

Canon’s latest offers an ISO range of 100 to 25,600 and can record 1080p video at up to 60 frames per second. If 4K video is high on your list of requirements, however, you’ll need to look elsewhere (and likely open your wallet a bit wider).

Novices will appreciate the built-in creative filters and HDR controls while more experienced shutterbugs may get some mileage out of bulb mode (think light painting, astrophotography and so on).

The M100 borrows most of its external design elements from the M10 albeit with a few tiny tweaks (the shutter button, for example, is tilted ever so slightly).

The Canon EOS M100 will arrive in white or black color schemes this October priced at $599.99 with the EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens or $949.99 when bundled with the same EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens and an EF-M 55-200mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM zoom lens. Body-only pricing wasn't mentioned.