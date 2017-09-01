Lenovo at IFA Berlin shared the successor to its popular Yoga 910 2-in-1. The aptly-named Lenovo Yoga 920 features a 13.9-inch convertible IPS touchscreen with an optional 4K panel upgrade. It’s one of two new Lenovo laptops equipped with Intel’s 8th generation processors (your choice of a Core i5 or Core i7) and can be configured with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB of solid-state drive storage.

The system features a far-field microphone array so you can interact with Microsoft’s Cortana from up to four meters (more than 13 feet) away. You can apparently even use this feature when the laptop is powered off (meaning Cortana is always listening).

It also comes with Lenovo’s Active Pen 2 stylus, JBL speakers, Dolby Atmos headphone technology, dual USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 3) ports and a standard USB 3.0 port. Battery life is reportedly rated at 10.5 hours with the 4K screen (or 15.5 hours if you opt for the 1080p panel).

The Yoga 920 will start at €1,599.99 (around $1,900) when it launches later this month. Lenovo is even planning two limited edition Star Wars options, one with an Empire-inspired lid and the other with a Rebel-themed lid (both also include custom wallpaper). Expect those to start at €1,899, or roughly $2,250, when they arrive in December.