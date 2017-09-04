Apple may be dominating the wireless headphone industry but it apparently hasn’t found the same level of success in the live music space. According to a recent report from Music Business Worldwide, Apple will no longer host its annual Apple Music Festival.

The concert series, which got its start in 2007 as the iTunes Festival, was typically held at The Roundhouse in the London district of Camden Town. The series usually spanned a full month in length although there were a few events that lasted just 10 days or less. The 2014 iteration, for example, was only a five-day affair (it was also unique in that it was held in Austin, Texas).

Artists that have performed at previous events include Adele, Amy Winehouse, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Paul McCartney, Coldplay, Lady Gaga and Arctic Monkeys, just to name a few.

The publication notes that the series’ cancellation doesn’t necessarily indicate Apple’s move away from live events.

The company recently partnered with Haim and Skepta for shows in London and Arcade Fire in Brooklyn. Apple also had a heavy presence at SXSW in Texas earlier this year and sponsored Drake’s summer tour last year.

The site speculates that Apple’s move could signal a desire to focus on one-off events like these as well as original content efforts. Last summer, if you recall, Apple purchased the rights to the popular Carpool Karaoke series.