Facepalm: Virgin, the fourth studio album from popular New Zealand singer Lorde, was released on June 27. However, fans that opted for the physical compact disc version got more than they bargained for – many discovered that the special edition translucent CD is not compatible with most players.

The clear disc, along with the 20-page full-color booklet and jewel case, are meant to be fully recyclable. Visually, the CD is absolutely stunning and would look amazing in any compact disc collection. Functionally, however, it falls short of the mark.

Many have turned to social media to share their experience trying to play the disc. Issues range from "no disc" read errors to players not even attempting to load the disc. Worse yet, the clear variant is the only version of the disc available thus far, meaning fans do not have an old-school medium alternative at the moment.

It is too early to know for certain, but the issue may be related to older sensors' inability to read the clear disc. I do wonder if putting a solid sticker on the top of the disc would make it playable, as it could give the laser something to work with. Sure, it'd wreck the look, but at least you might have music to listen to.

The disc in question was only offered on Lorde's website, and is already sold out. As of this writing, copies are available on third party marketplaces like eBay for around $20. If you're at all into CDs, this might be one to pick up for the collection.

Lorde hasn't publicly commented on the issue as of this publication. It's also unclear if customers seeking refunds are having any success.

Do note that there are several vinyl variants of the album available for purchase in addition to digital avenues. I was able to find the 11-track, 34:51-minute-long album on Spotify without issue. Also, is it just me or does a sub-35-minute album seem incredibly short?