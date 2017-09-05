PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is showing no signs of slowing down. After racing to five million copies sold in just four months, the Bluehole-developed game has doubled the number of units sold – all within a span of less than six months.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds debuted on Steam in March as a multiplayer online battle royale game and quickly fell into favor with gamers. As of writing, it’s the third-most played game on Steam based on concurrent players and the most popular non-Valve game on the platform (behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2).

10 MILLION SOLD! Never did I think we would reach such a number! Thank you all for your continuing support of the @PUBATTLEGROUNDS team <3 — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) September 5, 2017



According to Steam Charts, players have collectively logged more than 316 million hours in the game. For comparison, the fourth-ranked game – ARK: Survival Evolved – has just 27 million hours logged.

At least one analyst believes it’s the best-selling game on any single platform in 2017.

What’s perhaps most impressive about PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is that, again, it’s still a Steam Early Access title. Sales will only increase when it reaches general availability and finds its way to consoles later this year.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds currently sells for $29.99 on Steam.