PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a last man standing shooting game, has taken the title of most popular game on Steam that isn't owned by Valve with 481,291 concurrent players.

Released in March 2017, over six million copies of the game have been sold to date. Brendan Green, developer of Battlegrounds, shared the news via Twitter showing that Battlegrounds holds the third highest number of peak players. Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive are the two Valve games holding the first and second slots respectively.

We now hold the record for the highest peak player count of any non-Valve game! GG WP everyone <3 pic.twitter.com/cHjXPeSE8p — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) July 30, 2017

There's a long way to go for Battlegrounds to surpass Valve's own games, but it's still quite an accomplishment for a new game considered to be in Early Access to reach near the top of the charts so quickly. An Xbox port of the game is reportedly under development.

Have you already tried Battlegrounds or are interested in trying it out? What's there to like or that sets it apart? Here it is on Steam, and here it is a brief benchmark we ran on it. Do you think that Battlegrounds has the potential to unseat Valve's MOBA and FPS games? Chime in with your thoughts below.