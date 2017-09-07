Some folks are clearly more upset than others about Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack from the iPhone 7. Take Scotty Allen, for example.

The Strange Parts representative was so distraught over the matter that he became obsessed with adding a headphone jack to an iPhone 7. And when I say obsessed, that’s what I mean: he spent some four months (and several thousand dollars) working on the project.

Custom circuit boards, switching chips, Lightning-to-headphone adapters – this story has it all. There’s no planet in which this project makes any financial sense but boy is it interesting (and highly impressive).

