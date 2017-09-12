Welcome to the second episode of Upgrade My PC Please!

Last week's episode we had the first 5 PCs, all in need of various upgrades and you voted Hayden's "CAD Box" the most worthy of receiving the proposed upgrades. The vote was seriously close and shockingly the CAD Box beat Dakota’s "Silver Shadow" by a single vote, just one vote. That’s pretty harsh and we really wish we could afford to also offer Dakota an upgrade package, sadly though we have to move forward to the next episode and the next five PCs to make it fair to everyone involved.

On the upside, Dakota won’t be walking away empty handed and neither will the other 3 contestants as all 4 runners-up will be receiving a Rainbow Six Siege game code from Ubisoft. Big thanks to Ubi for stepping up and a friendly reminder to tune in to the APAC Pro League starting September 12 when the top Siege teams in ANZ take on the best teams from Asia. The event matches will be livestreamed.

As for Hayden -- congratulations! -- we’ll be ordering his new parts from PC Case Gear this week. The Aussie retailer has also put their hand up to support the series and offer free shipping for all Australian based contestants. Once installed we’ll have Hayden send us some updated photos of the refurbished rig and we'll be showing them off as a special feature at the start of next season.

Also don’t forget to vote each week as that will place you in the running to win some cool prizes and that will be a global giveaway. Although we can’t manage to expand the whole upgrade series globally yet, we can still offer you a chance to win some cool gear no matter where you are. We made a random drawing of all Episode 1 voters and commenters, the winner takes home a Seagate Barracuda 4TB hard drive!

Episode 2 contenders to win the free $500 upgrade are:

Ryan ‘Dortmunder’ from the US

Brayden ‘Oldy McOld’ from Australia

Daniel ‘Jedi's Gaming PC’ from the US

Dom ‘Reggie’ from the UK

Calvin ‘Gramps’ from Australia

That's five potatoes all in need of a good ol' fashion overhaul. Your job is to let us know which one you think is the most deserving of receiving our proposed upgrade package. To cast your vote please go to our forum poll here.

By signing up for the forums, commenting and voting you’ll also go in the running to win some cool prizes and again, that part will be a global giveaway. Speaking of which, the winner for last week's episode is ET3D from Israel. Congratulations mate, you have an awesome 4TB Barracuda hard drive courtesy from Seagate coming your way.

So far we're off to a great start of giving stuff away: the first $500 upgrade package, 4 copies of Rainbow Six Siege and a Seagate Barracuda 4TB hard drive, not bad indeed. Voting for Episode 2 will be open until Friday night. Then we'll announce the winner of this episode at the start of next week's episode (next Tuesday), at which point we’ll have another 5 PCs to check out and we’ll do it all again. Go get voting TS'ers!