Back in April, Nintendo confirmed it was discontinuing the NES Classic Edition just six months after launch, disappointing the many fans who were unable to get hold of one. But the Japanese firm has just announced that the retro games machine will return to stores with new shipments arriving next summer.

That’s not the only good news for Nintendo lovers; shipments for the NES classic’s successor - the upcoming Super NES Classic Edition – were due to stop at the end of the year, but huge demand for the console means it’ll continue to be shipped throughout 2018.

Nintendo had said that NES classic edition shipments were ending “for this year,” revealing that its discontinuation was only temporary. “When manufacturing resumes, we will provide information at another time on this homepage,” the company said at the time. We now know that the 8-bit device will return sometime during “summer” 2018 in the US and Europe.

We’re happy to confirm that we’ll continue to ship stock of #SNESmini to Europe in 2018.

“Fans have shown their unbridled enthusiasm for these Classic Edition systems, so Nintendo is working to put many more of them on store shelves,” Nintendo said in a release.

Following the supply problems it experienced with the NES classic, Nintendo promised to make “significantly more” SNES classics than the first retro console. But this hasn’t stopped people buying the machines for hugely inflated prices from auctions sites such as eBay.

“I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites,” Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime told the Financial Times. But even with the extended shipments, those desperate to grab one of the machines as a holiday gift may be willing to spend more than its official $79.99 price.

The Super NES Classic Edition will launch on September 29.