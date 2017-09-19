The full unveiling of both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is scheduled for October 4 but Droid Life has obtained some additional details in the interim. The Pixel 2 XL will start at $849 for the 64GB model and jump up to $949 for the 128GB model.

As consumers demand more and more out of their mobile devices, phones retailing at or near quadruple digit prices are definitely starting to become a thing. Apple's upcoming iPhone X starts at a whopping $999 and goes even higher depending on the specifications. Android flagships have historically been cheaper than the comparable iPhone and while that still holds true, it's not by much.

If those numbers are a little too much for your wallet at the time of launch, Google is also offering financing options over a 24-month period. The 64GB model will be available for $35.38 per month while the 128GB version will come in slightly higher at $39.54 per month.

Google's older Nexus line of phones was well-known for offering near-flagship performance at roughly half the price. Continuing from the original Pixel phone, it looks as if Google is abandoning this pricing model in favor of an all-out flagship-class phone.

The LG-made Pixel 2 XL will be available in both solid black as well as a black and white combo. The leaked renders aren't the highest quality and don't necessarily show the final product but the black and white model also appears to have an orange power button. Both will have the same rear glass pane surrounding the camera at the top. We are expecting the screen to be six inches measured diagonally and feature an OLED panel similar to the LG V30.

Although HTC is producing the smaller Pixel 2, both phones are likely to have the same squeeze gestures.