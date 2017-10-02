We can all appreciate having a charger to power up our devices when we're on the move. Measuring in at less than 3/4 of an inch thick, the Just Mobile AluCharge Ultra Slim 4-Port USB Charger is claimed to be the world's slimmest charger and can easily fit in your pocket when you need to charge on the go.

Constructed from high-quality components and finished in aluminum, AluCharge is barely taller than a USB port, but it can charge up to four devices at the same time from a single power supply. The device is engineered with intelligent charging, so it will always deliver exactly the right amount of power to iOS and Android devices and keep their batteries safe.

You can get the AluCharge Ultra Slim 4-Port Charger on sale for $39.95, saving 20 percent off the normal $49.95 retail price.

