Last week saw reports claiming Nvidia was preparing to launch a Ti edition of its GTX 1070 card. While the only evidence was a blurry photo purportedly showing some system specs featuring the GPU, a new post from Gigabyte on its official Facebook page has lent credence to the rumors.

The hardware company uploaded a poster based on the recent remake of Stephen King’s IT, complete with scary clown and the “You’ll float too” tagline. But the name of the movie has been reversed to spell out a bloodstained “Ti”.

The image also shows a red balloon — a common sight in the horror movie — lifting a $100 bill from a wallet, along with an Aorus graphics card. Gigabyte included the line “Ti will get you too… eventually…” and, most tellingly, included a #comingsoon hashtag.

This is by no means confirmation that a 1070 Ti is on the way; it could just be some type of general promotion. But what’s interesting is that the post has now been removed. Did Gigabyte want to stop the speculation, or was it a request from Nvidia?

The recent photo of the alleged specs list, which showed an ASUS GTX 1070 Ti STRIX O8G, came from Chinese sources.

TechPowerUp says its “well-placed sources” claim the new GPU is in the works, offering an improvement over the GTX1070 and AMD’s Vega 56 while being cheaper and slightly less powerful than the GTX 1080. It’s rumored that the 1070 Ti’s CUDA cores would increase from 1920 to around 2048 or more (some sites go as high as 2304), which would put it close to the 1080’s 2560 cores. The GPU might also feature GDDR5X RAM.

If a third 10-series Ti card really is on the way, the theme of Gigabyte's post suggests it might arrive sometime around Halloween. Better start saving.