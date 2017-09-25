Instagram has added another 100 million monthly users in just five months, pushing its total user base from 700 million monthly users in April to 800 million.

Carolyn Everson, vice president of global marketing solutions at Facebook, revealed the milestone during an event in New York City on Monday, CNBC notes.

Of its 800 million users, 500 million are labeled as daily active users. That’s far more than rival Snap which revealed in August that it had just 173 million daily active users.

It took the company just four months to grow from 600 million to 700 million users.

Video is paying dividends for Instagram. The company said Monday that users are producing four times as many videos today as they were a year ago. As a result, time spent watching video on the platform is up more than 80 percent year-over-year.

Advertising is also big business on Instagram. The company’s large and active user base has allowed it to double its number of advertisers since March. At present, Instagram has around two million advertisers.

Facebook purchased Instagram in early 2012 for $1 billion in cash. That seemed like a lot of money at the time but clearly, the social network knew what it was doing. Two years later, it purchased WhatsApp for $19 billion. It now runs multiple social networks with more than a billion users each.