Settling on the perfect mechanical keyboard is no easy task given the myriad of switch brands and types to choose from. It’s a pain point that Glorious PC Gaming Race LLC hopes to alleviate with its latest offering, the Glorious Modular Mechanical TKL Gaming Keyboard (or GMMK, for short).

True to its name, the GMMK is a customizable mechanical keyboard featuring hot-swappable switches for Cherry, Gateron and Kailh branded switches.

Zealios (plate-mounted or legs cut off on PCB mounted version) have also been confirmed to work with the board. The company even notes that other brands of switches will fit although they may be loose or have a tighter fit than normal.

The obvious benefit here is that you no longer have to purchase an entirely new keyboard or disassemble and solder in new switches if you want to experiment. With the GMMK, simply pop out the old switch just like a keycap and plug in whatever you want to try. You can mix and match as you see fit.

Glorious PC Gaming Race LLC was founded in 2014 by a group of Reddit users fed up with overpriced, low-quality PC gaming peripherals.

The GMMK features a sandblasted aluminum faceplate that’s free of any branding or logos on the top. You also get full N-key rollover, RGB backlighting, user-defined macro support, a keycap puller, a switch puller and a removable USB cable.

Pricing starts at $59.99 for the base and scales up from there depending on which switches / keycaps you go with (or, you can supply your own). The Glorious Modular Mechanical TKL Gaming Keyboard is expected to ship on October 23. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-serve basis meaning if this is something you’re really wanting, procrastination isn’t advisable.