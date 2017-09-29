From video games to operating systems, the C programming language is one of the most widely-used languages in the industry. If you're hoping to make a living as a coder, it'll be worth your time to learn C, a general-purpose, imperative computer programming language.

With the Complete C Programming Bonus Bundle you can catalyze your coding education as you make your way through 10 comprehensive C programming courses. This 84-hour collection will prepare you to build a wide variety of apps and programs as you master the foundations of C and dive into data types, operators, command line arguments, and more.

Normally retailing for $928, you can get the Complete C Programming Bonus Bundle on sale for $39, saving more than 90 percent off.

Bonus deals from the TechSpot Store:

Related Reads Get the Soundfreaq Sound Kick bluetooth speaker for 50% off