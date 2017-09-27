LG just unveiled the K7i, an entry-level smartphone for the Indian market with a rather unique feature. It has a 5-inch HD display, a 1.4GHz quad-core processor of unknown origin, 2GB RAM and 16GB of local storage (expandable to 256GB with MicroSD slot) - all running on Android Marshmallow.

The big selling point for the phone seems to be that it has mosquito repellent technology integrated into the chassis. According to PhoneRadar, LG’s “Mosquito Away technology” keeps the disease-carrying insects at bay with ultrasonic sound waves.

Whether or not it is effective, however, is up for debate. The BBC reports that using ultrasound to repel mosquitoes is nothing more than a myth with no scientific evidence to back it up.

The company has previously utilized the technology in air conditioners, washing machines and televisions.

The LG K7i will be offered in India at a price of 7,990 rupees, or about $120.

