There's no denying the fact that Equifax's recent data breach was one of the worst the country has ever seen. In addition to damaging the public's trust in the company, the hack has raised concerns about the very existence of credit bureaus in general, with many losing confidence in the abilities of said agencies to keep their data secure.

Equifax has been trying to repair that damaged trust, one step at a time. The recent resignation of former CEO Richard Smith, who was at the helm during the data breach, was a start. Step two for the credit reporting agency comes in the form of a letter of apology from interim chief executive Paulino do Rego Barros.

In the letter, the interim CEO explained that the company is fully committed to offering consumers both "short and long-term support" for their data security. To that end, the agency will be launching a new service that will allow all consumers to lock and unlock access to their credit data at any time, free of charge, for life.

The service is expected to launch by January 31.

Additionally, the agency will be extending both its complementary "TrustedID Premier" credit monitoring package and its free credit freeze offer into the new year. The sign-up windows are also being extended through the end of January.