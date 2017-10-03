Welcome to Episode 5 of Upgrade My PC Please!

Last week we had five PCs based on the dated AMD FX-6300 processor and you voted (by a landslide) Gabriel’s ‘Deathstar’ the most worthy of receiving the proposed upgrades. Gabriel is our first winner from the United States and so coming his way is a brand new Ryzen 5 1400 CPU, Gigabyte B350 motherboard, 8GB of DDR4 memory and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card.

Congratulations to Gabriel and to the four runners-up who will be receiving a Rainbow Six Siege game code from Ubisoft. Big thanks again to Ubisoft for supporting the series and providing our contestants with free games. Once installed we’ll have Gabriel send us some updated photos of the refurbished rig and we’ll show those off to you as a special feature at the start of next season.

To all readers and viewers of UMPP, even if you haven't submitted your system, don’t forget to vote every week as that will place you in the running to win additional prizes and that will be a global giveaway. Last week user "JKWilli" won a Ryzen 5 1500X processor.

This week we have another very cool prize, but for now we have five APU-riddled PCs all in need of various upgrades, so let’s check them out…

Nimer ‘Darwin’ from the United States

Vince ‘PotatoSama’ from the United States

Liam ‘The Jigsaw Puzzle’ from the UK

Andrew ‘Anduu’ from Canada

Harris ‘Civil Ironhide Revised’ from Australia

There you have, 5 stuttery AMD APUs all in need of upgrades. It’s your job to let us know which one you think is the most deserving of receiving our proposed upgrade package. To cast your vote please go to our forum poll.

And now, the readers' prize from last week's episode goes to Tiagoperes! Congratulations mate, you have an awesome Ryzen 5 1500X processor coming your way. Big thanks to AMD for providing this prize. Remember to vote and comment every week as we have more awesome prizes for our readers to take home.

By signing up for the forums, commenting and voting you go in the running to win cool prizes, and again, that part of the series is a global giveaway. Voting is open until Friday.

