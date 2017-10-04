With the highly anticipated second season of Stranger Things set for release in just over three weeks’ time, fans of the eighties-set TV show can now reacquaint themselves with the gang by downloading the free mobile game from the Google Play or Apple App stores.

In keeping with the theme of the show, Netflix and developer BonusXP’s game is a top-down affair that draws inspiration from retro titles such as the early Zelda games.

The game sees players explore the town of Hawkins by taking on the roles of Sheriff Hopper and the kids. There are seven playable characters in total, each with their own unique abilities that are required for solving certain puzzles.

Stranger Things: The Game includes a number of locations that will be familiar to fans of the show, such as Hawkins Lab, Mirkwood Forest, and Jim Hopper’s home. There are also plenty of Eggos and Gnome collectibles, two difficulty modes, unseen footage of the new TV show and secret characters to unlock, speed run leaderboards, and a content update that’s expected to arrive the same day as season two — October 27.

Unlike so many ‘free’ mobile games, Stranger Things doesn’t demand that you spend real money on microtransactions to get the most out of it. There are no in-app purchases, and it reportedly offers 10 hours of gameplay covering 30 quests and six dungeons to explore.

Stranger Things: The Game works on devices running Android 4.4 or above, while Apple users need to have iOS 9 or above.