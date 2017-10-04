Following the recent unveiling of the new iPhone 8 and X, Samsung’s Note 8, LG’s V30, and Andy Rubin's Essential phone, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to picking a flagship. Today Google will be joining the pack with Pixel 2 handsets.

The event is set to take place in San Francisco at 9am PT (12pm in NYC, 5pm in London) and you can watch the livestream right here. In addition to new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, Google is expected to launch a new Daydream VR headset, a smaller Google Home speaker, and possibly a new Chromebook.

Google has been teasing the release of their new phones with billboards that read “Ask more of your phone,” which could be referring to Google Assistant improvements. So far we've confirmed that the smaller Pixel 2, manufactured by newly-mint partner HTC, will have the same squeezable Active Edge sides found in the HTC U11. The feature is rumored to also be present in the LG-made Pixel 2 XL, which is said to be based on their V30 handset.

Earlier this week photos of the Pixel 2 were leaked (above), which are expected to be very close to the finalized handset. Other expected specs include a Snapdragon 835 SoC, a curved QHD display with minimum bezels, base storage at 64 GB or 128 GB, dual speakers, no 3.5mm headphone jack, a single rear-lens camera and possibly front camera both with Optical Image Stabilization (the Pixel camera was considered best in class at release), a new generation fingerprint scanner, IP67 dust and water resistance, and an impressively large 3,520 mAh battery on the XL model.

Another rumored feature is the inclusion of an E-SIM slot, which, if true, would allow users to connect to different networks without having to replace their SIM cards. I guess we'll find out soon enough.