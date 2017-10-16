You don't need to be a programming prodigy to understand how robots work. In fact, with the Ultimate DIY Arduino Robotics Bundle, you can start creating your own autonomous machines with zero technical background, and it's on sale for 90 percent off its normal retail price.

Featuring more than 20 hours of training across three courses, this collection is designed to get you creating and experimenting with your own robots on the Arduino platform. First, you'll work with creating a simple, but versatile wheeled robot. From figuring out how the creation works, to selecting and configuring the appropriate components, this project focuses on the iterative process of problem-solving.

Then, you'll move on to more advanced topics, like creating a two-wheel robot with built-in sensors and actuators. Using the graphical programming language, Scratch, you can customize them to your liking. You'll learn how to assemble the machine, explore additional hardware options, and use your tablet or computer to program it further.

Get the Ultimate DIY Arduino Robotics Bundle on sale for $29, saving 90 percent off the normal price.

