ESL, the world's largest esports company, will be launching four video series exclusively on Hulu later this fall. In a Nielsen study, esports fans were found to watch an average of 3.5 hours per week of gaming content. Hulu and ESL both hope to cash in on this ever-growing industry by catering to young audiences responsible for the majority of viewership.

The first of the four series is Player V. Player. The show will be set up in a debate format with popular esports personalities being invited to participate in discussions on trending topics. In game show fashion, panelists will earn points throughout the debate leaving somebody with bragging rights after a final round focusing on classic video games.

Second on the schedule is Bootcamp. Professional CS:GO team Immortals is followed in a documentary as they work to fix their team prior to IEM Oakland, which takes place November 18-19 at Oracle Arena. A look into how players are evaluated and tested may provide valuable insight for other esports teams and hopefuls.

Defining Moments, meanwhile, will focus on the history of esports and how it has grown over time. Interviews of developers, competitors, spectators and sports scientists are used to showcase important events in the creation of the professional gaming industry.

Finally, ESL Replay is a series that will highlight top plays made during tournaments. Some behind the scenes tournament clips will also be added in attempt to keep it interesting for those who have watched tournament events live.