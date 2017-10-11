Just a few days out from the launch of The Evil Within 2, Bethesda has released a new trailer for the game. In the tradition of the franchise, the video is a red band gorefest so viewer discretion is advised.

The Evil Within 2 picks up where the previous title left off. Having been discredited and fired from the police force after the incidents in the first game, Detective Sebastian Castellanos goes on a bender for three years. His former partner tells him his daughter Lily, whom he thought died in a fire years earlier, is still alive and is being used by Mobius to create a new STEM world called Union.

Sebastian must venture into Union to unravel its mysteries and find his daughter. He can expect to be drenched in the blood of the hideous creatures that roam the STEM world. Those beasts are sure to include some of his own inner demons.

Gameplay is expected to remain consistent to the franchise with times to use stealth, opportunities to face conflict head-on and occasions to run like hell. There will also be a new crafting system and the maps will be larger and more free-roaming with side quests and crafting resources to find.

The Evil Within 2 launches on Friday the 13th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

AMD just dropped a new driver specifically for the game, which you might want to pick up from our download page. Nvidia has drivers for it as well.