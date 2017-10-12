Beginning October 13, Samsung's Gear Sport smartwatch and Gear IconX 2018 wireless earbuds will be available for pre-order.

The Gear Sport features a 1.2-inch, 360 x 360 resolution Super AMOLED display with rotating bezel for navigating menus. A dual-core 1GHz processor powers the same Tizen OS found on all of Samsung's other smartwatches. The Gear Sport watches pass military standard 810G, making them fairly durable, and are capable of withstanding up to five ATM of water pressure, thus suitable for tracking aquatic exercise.

The Gear Sport also includes heart rate monitoring, Spotify's offline mode for taking music with you when leaving your smartphone behind and automatic detection of physical activities. A choice of either black or blue wristband is the only physical customization option. Both colors have an MSRP of $299.99.

Samsung's Gear IconX 2018 wireless earbuds come with 4GB of internal storage for music so that they can be used without a paired smartphone. IconX 2018 earbuds also pair with Galaxy S8/S8+ and Galaxy Note 8 devices to allow control of music via Bixby.

IconX 2018 earbuds will be available in pink, gray and black. Also emphasizing fitness, a built-in running coach is included that can provide time and pace statistics while you are working out. The batteries are good for up to five hours of audio streaming over Bluetooth or up to seven hours when listening in offline mode from local storage. The included charging case contains a 340mAh battery that can give one extra charge to the earbuds. IconX 2018 earbuds will retail for $199.99.

As mentioned, both the Gear Sport and IconX 2018 will be available for pre-order on Samsung.com on October 13. Best Buy, Macy's and U.S. Cellular will carry the Gear Sport at retail locations beginning October 27.